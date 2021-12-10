ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GM plans to invest over $3 billion for EV projects in Michigan – WSJ

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – General Motors Co is planning to invest more...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Cars
Axios

Lucid Motors CEO sees $25,000 electric cars in 4 years

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday. Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ev#Wsj#Reuters#General Motors Co#The Wall Street Journal
MarketRealist

Could the ET5 Sedan Take NIO Stock Higher?

With a year-to-date loss of almost 30 percent, NIO is underperforming EV (electric vehicle) peers. Most EV stocks have recovered from their 2021 lows, and Tesla’s market cap has soared above $1 trillion. What’s the 2022 forecast for NIO, and could the rumored launch of the ET5 sedan take the stock higher?
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Lucid and Rivian Are Soaring Again. Which EV Stock Is The Better Buy?

Lucid is being added to the Nasdaq-100 index. Rivian R1T named MotorTrend 2022 truck of the year. Here's why Lucid is the better buy now. Share prices of up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) players, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) are climbing higher. As with most unprofitable growth stocks, one day's gain could be the next day's loss as short-term volatility is par for the course.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CleanTechnica

Chevy Electric Silverado Coming In 2023 As GM Amps Up EV Investments

The Verge is reporting that the Chevy Silverado EV — a battery electric pickup truck designed to take on Ford’s wildly popular F-150 Lightning — will go into production in early 2023, with deliveries to customers expected to begin by the fall of that year. Citing a story by Automotive News, it says the Silverado EV will make its public debut at the 2022 CES show in Las Vegas.
CARS
TheStreet

GM to Spend Over $3B on Electric Vehicle Projects: Report

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report intends to spend over $3 billion to manufacture electric vehicles, including one project from an existing plant in Michigan, sources familiar with the topic told the Wall Street Journal. The automaker is working on two projects in Michigan to ramp up...
BUSINESS
manisteenews.com

GM venture picks Michigan for 3rd US-based EV battery plant

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and a joint-venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, their third such factory in the U.S. The companies' plans were revealed Friday in documents posted on the city's website. They say the plant would cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.
MICHIGAN STATE
torquenews.com

GM Exploring $2.5 Billion Investment For Lansing Area Battery Plant

The move to enhance the production of components for the broader EV segment is moving at a rapid pace but while other parts of the country are getting battery plants and other facilities, Michigan has long been a locale viewing the action from a distance. A new report suggests that's now changing with the company exploring a potential investment for a Lansing area battery plant.
LANSING, MI
AUTOCAR.co.uk

VW Group details massive £76 billion EV transformation plan

Wave of new Volkswagen Group EVs will include an ID Buzz camper van and German-built Bentley EV. The Volkswagen Group will invest €89 billion (£76bn) in new technology within the next four years as part of a push to make a quarter of all its sales battery-electric by the end of 2026.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

GM plans to start Silverado EV production in early 2023

The automaker is still shy on details, although it has already teased a few key details. The Silverado EV will share the same drivetrain and Ultium battery tech as the Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq, with promises of over 400 miles of range and four-wheel steering. The regular version will have a glass roof that adds to the perceived interior space, and there will be fleet variants for workplace buyers.
SILVERADO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy