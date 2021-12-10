GM plans to invest over $3 billion for EV projects in Michigan – WSJ

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have both formed long-term bullish chart patterns that could provide massive upside for the long-minded trader and investor. On Friday, Ford broke up from a weekly bull flag pattern Benzinga called out prior to the break. eneral Motors looks poised for...
The ongoing chip supply shortage and higher input prices forced many auto manufacturers to cut production this year. However, growing demand, rising investor optimism, and policy support for the electric...
Toyota, one of the world's largest automakers, is planning to invest 4 trillion yen ($35 billion) to build a full lineup of 30 battery-powered electric vehicles by 2030. It aims to increase global sales of battery electric vehicles by 3.5 million units a year by 2030. Most of Toyota's current...
Nissan recently announced a new £13 billion investment to help transition its business to being focused around electric vehicles (EVs). The investment is centred around its Sunderland plant in the north east of England, which already makes the popular Nissan Leaf, and a plan to build 23 new electric models by 2030.
Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday. Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.
With a year-to-date loss of almost 30 percent, NIO is underperforming EV (electric vehicle) peers. Most EV stocks have recovered from their 2021 lows, and Tesla’s market cap has soared above $1 trillion. What’s the 2022 forecast for NIO, and could the rumored launch of the ET5 sedan take the stock higher?
Lucid is being added to the Nasdaq-100 index. Rivian R1T named MotorTrend 2022 truck of the year. Here's why Lucid is the better buy now. Share prices of up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) players, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) are climbing higher. As with most unprofitable growth stocks, one day's gain could be the next day's loss as short-term volatility is par for the course.
The Verge is reporting that the Chevy Silverado EV — a battery electric pickup truck designed to take on Ford’s wildly popular F-150 Lightning — will go into production in early 2023, with deliveries to customers expected to begin by the fall of that year. Citing a story by Automotive News, it says the Silverado EV will make its public debut at the 2022 CES show in Las Vegas.
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report intends to spend over $3 billion to manufacture electric vehicles, including one project from an existing plant in Michigan, sources familiar with the topic told the Wall Street Journal. The automaker is working on two projects in Michigan to ramp up...
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and a joint-venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, their third such factory in the U.S. The companies' plans were revealed Friday in documents posted on the city's website. They say the plant would cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.
The move to enhance the production of components for the broader EV segment is moving at a rapid pace but while other parts of the country are getting battery plants and other facilities, Michigan has long been a locale viewing the action from a distance. A new report suggests that's now changing with the company exploring a potential investment for a Lansing area battery plant.
Ark Invest CEO and popular money manager Cathie Wood warned on Wednesday that the latest used car price data indicates demand destruction due to increased preference for electric vehicles could lead to serious issues in the auto credit markets. What Happened: Wholesale used vehicle prices increased 3.9% month-over-month in November...
General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Thursday took on topics ranging from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to the possibility of a new factory in Michigan. Barra addressed a group of reporters Thursday, on the eve of her eight-year anniversary as GM's CEO, as part an Automotive Press Association event at the Gem Theater in Detroit.
Wave of new Volkswagen Group EVs will include an ID Buzz camper van and German-built Bentley EV. The Volkswagen Group will invest €89 billion (£76bn) in new technology within the next four years as part of a push to make a quarter of all its sales battery-electric by the end of 2026.
The automaker is still shy on details, although it has already teased a few key details. The Silverado EV will share the same drivetrain and Ultium battery tech as the Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq, with promises of over 400 miles of range and four-wheel steering. The regular version will have a glass roof that adds to the perceived interior space, and there will be fleet variants for workplace buyers.
Comments / 0