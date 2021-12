A report into the Health Service Executive (HSE) ransomware attack has found there were “several missed opportunities” to detect malicious activity.An independent review, carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers, found that the HSE failed to respond to several alerts after a phishing email was opened, weeks before the system was crippled by a ransomware attack.The report found that the health service was operating on a “frail IT” system that does not have the required resilience and security, and does not have the proper resources.The report found that the low level of cybersecurity, combined with the frail IT system, enabled the attackers to...

