In particular, we strongly disagree with the authors' contention that "a patchwork of different regulatory and legal approaches means that it is unlikely that an international consensus can be found to oversee xenotransplants." In addition, we believe that the statement "A continued, systematic debate on common standards should therefore be a priority across jurisdictions" is misleading. Here, we seek to respond by providing accurate information on the status of xenotransplantation regulation so that your readers and, most importantly, those who are developing xenotransplantation products are appropriately informed of the work performed over several decades to develop a coordinated international regulatory framework for clinical xenotransplantation.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO