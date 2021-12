SEATTLE — There's a brand new holiday tradition in Seattle, a magical gas station on Aurora Avenue. Kringle's Filling Station opened in late November. It's run by Otis and Sparky Kringle, who may or may not know Santa. But they do run the most festive car garage in town. At this family-friendly place, you can play endless games of Christmas Ski Ball, sing holiday karaoke, drink 'gas pump hot cocoa' (yes, it is what you think it is), and get the best holiday photo ever in a one-of-a-kind sleigh.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO