Detroit, MI

Former Detroit Police Sergeant Charged With Embezzling Money Using Prisoners’ ATM Cards

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A former Detroit police sergeant has been charged with embezzling more than $30,000 using prisoners’ ATM cards at the Detroit Detention Center.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Derek Michael Loranger is charged with one count of embezzlement — $20,000 or more

He was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and given a $30,000 personal bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07psF6_0dJWWLHA00
Derek Loranger (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Loranger resigned from the Detroit Police Department on Oct. 4.

“There is simply no excuse for this alleged behavior. The evidence will show that this defendant was placed in a position of trust at the Detroit Detention Center – a place where people completely rely on others for their care,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “This simply cannot be tolerated.”

Officials say an investigation by DPD’s Internal Affairs revealed Loranger stole 10 ATM debit cards and fraudulently loaded money on them from a DPD bank account. He then misappropriated the money for himself.

Prosecutors say he allegedly embezzled the money between Jan. 14, 2021, and Aug. 4, 2021.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 22.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 6

 

Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Wayne County, MI
