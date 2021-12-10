ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden's federal vaccine mandate was blocked, but getting Texas companies to comply won't be easy

By Ariana Garcia
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge this week temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees of federal contractors, effectively freezing mandates for contractors, certain health care workers and employees of large companies nationwide including Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order GA-40, which he issued in...

EveLou
3d ago

Thank you Governor Abbot and thanks to the Judge that blocked the mandate. I am vaccinated but I don’t think the WH should forced and, moreover, lose their jobs.

David Cohn's Autism
4d ago

"We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination."Source: Circulation, a peer-reviewed journal of the American heart association.

ignorancerunsdeepinUS
3d ago

How many people in politics have serious amounts of stock in these vaccine companies??? It’s all about money and control

