Police arrest one juvenile in connection to recent school threats
By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -The Terre Haute Police Department has confirmed a male juvenile suspect has been arrested from South High School following alleged threats made Wednesday.
The school was placed on lockdown yesterday while investigators looked into the allegations. Meanwhile, threatening comments were also reportedly made regarding Honey Creek Middle School.
