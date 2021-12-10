ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Funniest Animals In Photos: 18 Winners Of Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021

By Cecilia Rodriguez
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For its second edition, the global animal photo competition Comedy Pet Photo Awards has released the 2021 winning humorous images of furry animal friends from around the world. Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 is a British contest rewarding the wittiest photos of domestic animals, including cats, dogs, horses, chickens,...

