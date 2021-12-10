ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Podcast: Fire Service Court

FireEngineering.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes Santa need a lawyer? Firefighter-attorneys Chip Comstock and John K. Murphy offer...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
FireEngineering.com

Podcast: The Command Post: The Residential High-Rise Fire

Hosts Rick Lasky and John Salka talk high-rise fireground strategy and tactics. The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter. Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FireEngineering.com

Podcast: The Larry Conley Show: Jim Moss

Host Larry Conley and the crew speak with guest Jim Moss, fire captain and paramedic for the Metro West (MO) Fire Protection District. The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter. Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts...
GOOGLE
FOX59

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss Supreme Court abortion case, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about Mississippi’s abortion case and the potential ramifications with the Supreme Court? What about the latest news on the Omicron variant as it enters the United States? In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul Hakim-Shabazz, Mike Murphy, and Jennifer Wagner discuss the week in politics, […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John K#Google Podcasts#Attorneys#Santa#Fire Engineering
FireEngineering.com

Humpday Hangout: Fire Service History and Traditions

Let’s talk the olden days. Time for a history lesson. Rick Lasky, Scott Thompson, Bobby Halton, and John Salka speak with “The Ol’ Professor” Glenn Corbett about fire service history. Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on December 15, 2021, or...
FACEBOOK
Vulture

The Postal Service (Not the Band) Has a Podcast Now

Well, it was bound to happen. Much like your Crossfit trainer, bartender, and everybody you knew who did a cappella in college, the United States Postal Service apparently has a podcast now. It’s called Mailin’ It, and though it looks to have been publishing since September, the podcast came to my and many others’ attention this week after it was promoted in the daily digest emails you can opt to receive from USPS if you, like me, love pre-screening those sweet, sweet credit card offers before they hit your mailbox in a few days.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
BBC

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service 'requires improvement'

A fire service needs to "improve how it treats its people", an inspection has found. Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has been rated as requiring improvement by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS). The inspectorate said the employer could "do more to make...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy