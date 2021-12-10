Podcast: Fire Service Court

Well, it was bound to happen. Much like your Crossfit trainer, bartender, and everybody you knew who did a cappella in college, the United States Postal Service apparently has a podcast now. It’s called Mailin’ It, and though it looks to have been publishing since September, the podcast came to my and many others’ attention this week after it was promoted in the daily digest emails you can opt to receive from USPS if you, like me, love pre-screening those sweet, sweet credit card offers before they hit your mailbox in a few days.

