With the release of the final Patch for this year, 2.6, two rival sisters make their debut on the Wild Rift. Unlike her sister Morgana, the Fallen rejects unjust laws and traditions and fights for her own understanding of the real truth. To help her with that mission Morgana is equipped with shields and chains of dark fire. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including tips and tricks to bind your way to victory with Morgana in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO