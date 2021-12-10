Goulamirian tests positive for Covid-19

Nonito Donaire showed that age is a just a number, knocking Reymart Gaballo out in the fourth round with a thunderous body shot to retain his World Boxing Council bantamweight title on Saturday. This was his first defence of the WBC title that he won six months ago with another sensational fourth round knockout of Nordine Oubaali to become the oldest world champion ever at 118 pounds.
According to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, Mexican sensation and pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez might be on the hunt for another fight aside from Ilunga Makabu. Makabu appears to be caught in a situation that forces him to make a mandatory title defense against Thabiso Mchunu next instead of taking an optional defense against Canelo, and to that end Arum says Canelo and his team have expressed interest in a potential fight against light heavyweight titleholders Artur Betevbiev and Joe Smith Jr.
In a quite remarkable moment on Saturday night, Vasiliy Lomachenko pleaded with Richard Commey's corner to throw in the towel, just moments after knocking him down in round seven. The former pound-for-pound king went on to defeat the Ghanaian fighter by unanimous decision in New York on Saturday night after...
Say what you want but boxing fans the world over can’t complain. In an up and down time for the world for obvious reasons boxing consistently produced great match ups. Not least involving pound for pound number one Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez was the most busy out of any of...
Saturday night, live from the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California, it was the WBC bantamweight champion, and future Hall of Famer, Nonito Donaire against unbeaten WBC interim champion Reymart Gaballo in the main event on the ShowTime Network. Donaire (42-6, 28 KO’s), despite looking at 4-decades on his...
Oleksandr Usyk has said he would be open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight - on the condition that he would retain his heavyweight belts. Usyk is a previous undisputed champion of the cruiserweight class and the 34-year-old has since made the step up to become a champion at heavyweight as well. The Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua in September to claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts and has his eyes set on a future unification fight with Tyson Fury. Joshua has activated his rematch clause with Usyk and a second fight between the pair is expected to take...
Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo with a fourth round body shot, successfully defending his WBC bantamweight title just under a month after his 39th birthday. Donaire doesn’t need to do anything more in boxing to secure his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, that’s just a matter of when he decides to retire from the ring, but he continues to fight at such a level that he’s just adding on top of his already set case for enshrinement.
Nonito Donaire continued to build up his Hall of Fame resume, landing his signature left hook to the body to end his all-Filipino showdown against Reymart Gaballo (24-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday night. “He tried to nullify my left hook, but I just had to have no mercy,” said Donaire....
WBC bantamweight champion and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) spoke about his knockout over fellow Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo (24-1, 20 KOs) Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Donaire addressed the media and discussed his future plans at the post-fight press conference.
Starting off the week, U.S. platforms are somehow missing the boat. P4P boxing superstar Naoya “Monster” Inoue defends his WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against Aran Dipaen in Tokyo, Japan. On the same card, WBO strawweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez defends against Masataka Taniguchi. So far, no U.S. TV, but hoping ESPN+ will pick this up.
Light heavyweight Robin Krasniqi is still protesting his split decision loss to Dominic Bösel in October, where Bösel claimed Krasniqi’s IBO belt. It has gotten nasty with allegations against former promoter SES Boxing and the German Boxing Commission. Over the weekend, Krasniqi rounded up five active boxing...
Unbeaten “Monster” Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs), 118, retained his WBA, IBF bantamweight belts as he kept sticking strong jabs to hurt durable Thai challenger Aran Dipaen (12-3, 11 KOs), 117.5, finally caught him with a looping left hook following a solid combination and another left hook prompted the referee’s halt at 2:34 of the eighth round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Naoya kept battering Dipaen upstairs and downstairs, but the game but nose-bleeding Thailander withstood the champ’s continual assault and occasionally retaliated with big shots, though averted by the champ. Dipaen was visibly slowing down with his absorption of the champ’s persistent body bombardments, and Naoya finally caught up with the durable challenger with effective combos following a vicious left hook. The crowd praised Naoya’s expected victory as well as Dipaen’s much better performance than expected.
Unbeaten WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart (23-0, 9 KOs) defended his belt with a fifth round KO over Robert Paradero (18-2, 12 KOs) on Tuesday night in a temporary arena erected in Saphan Hin Park, Phuket, Thailand. Paradero was down twice in a wild round four and Freshmart was down once but the ref didn’t start a count on any of them. The end was dramatic. Freshmart again dropped Paradero with a right hand in round five. He got up reeling, fell, got up again, staggered and fell again.
Japanese southpaw Masataka Taniguchi (15-3, 10 KOs), 105, impressively captured the WBO 105-pound belt as he dropped southpaw defending champ Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez (16-2, 6 KOs), 105, in the second round, pressed the action and finally caught up with him with a flurry of punches to prompt the referee’s intervention at 1:08 of the eleventh session on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.
WBO #3, IBF #3 super lightweight Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) could steal the show on the Saturday PPV card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Paro has an opportunity to move closer to a world title shot with a win against unbeaten WBO #8 Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Derek Chisora has promised to exact revenge on Joseph Parker when they rematch for the WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday on DAZN. Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) was left angered by what he felt was more rough treatment by boxing judges following his split...
ShoBox: The New Generation will kick off the 2022 boxing calendar with a tripleheader featuring six undefeated fighters January 7 from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. The three matchups include fighters with a combined record of 80-0 and 57 knockouts and marks the first time ShoBox has featured a...
Comments / 0