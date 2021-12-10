Goulamirian tests positive for Covid-19

Oleksandr Usyk has said he would be open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight - on the condition that he would retain his heavyweight belts. Usyk is a previous undisputed champion of the cruiserweight class and the 34-year-old has since made the step up to become a champion at heavyweight as well. The Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua in September to claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts and has his eyes set on a future unification fight with Tyson Fury. Joshua has activated his rematch clause with Usyk and a second fight between the pair is expected to take...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO