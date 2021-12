Anyone who still finds cardigans fusty, rigid or unbearably twee needs only to look to the best men’s cardigans of the past few seasons. Admittedly, the cardigans that trended a few years ago were thin, conservative sweaters that you might have worn with a simple button-down. But these days, designers have been putting their own unique twists on the style, resulting in wacky animal print sweaters, oversized preppy styles or beefy numbers that can stand in for jackets. Some of our favorite cardigans are the kinds of sweaters Kurt Cobain might have worn. Others, Harry Styles would throw on. Some would...

APPAREL ・ 17 HOURS AGO