Official Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Figure Is Coming Next Year

By Philip Trapp
 4 days ago
Next year, Eddie Van Halen will be remembered with an official Funko Pop! Rocks figurine in the late Van Halen guitarist's early 1980s likeness. It's a product the influential rocker signed off on before his death. That's what his son, Mammoth WVH bandleader Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed this week....

vhnd.com

Unchained: The Eddie Van Halen Story

A new Eddie Van Halen biography entitled UNCHAINED: The Van Halen Story has been published by Permuted Press. Even though the book is not be released until late December, Van Halen Store has it currently in stock and shipping now. Order direct from Van Halen Store to have your copy shipped immediately, and receive it days or even weeks before people i’ll order it elsewhere.
940wfaw.com

Eddie Van Halen Memorialized With Collectible Figurine

Eddie Van Halen, who died in October of 2020, is being memorialized with a collectible figurine. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the figure will be a part of Funko's Pop! Rocks line. The late rocker's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, said in a tweet, “Pop signed off on this way back...
Wolfgang Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen
antiMUSIC

Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Grammy Awards producer Ben Winston was the subject of a top 21 story from March 2021 after he defending the March 4th event's tribute to Eddie Van Halen following backlash from fans and public comments by the late rocker's son Wolfgang Van Halen. The guitar icon - who passed...
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Advice That Son Wolf Keeps Close During Career

This has been a great year for Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf. His band is Grammy-nominated and he’s coming off a great season of touring. Of course, being a rock ‘n roll legend’s son isn’t always easy. Since the passing of Wolf’s dad last year, he has dealt with a lot of criticism from fans. Folks keep asking him to cover the hits. Meanwhile, the young musician just wants to do his own thing, make his own name.
antiMUSIC

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name 2021 In Review

Sammy Hagar had a top 21 story from April 2021 after explained that it was Eddie Van Halen that shot down the suggestion that the band change their name to Van Hagar after Sammy took over lead vocals when David Lee Roth left the band in the mid 1980s. The...
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

