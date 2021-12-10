ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 3D-printed assisted suicide Sarco Pod capsule hasn't been approved under Swiss euthanasia laws yet

By Daniel Zlatev
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last few days, a wild claim by the creator of the 3D-printed assisted suicide Sarco Pod made the news rounds, informing that their mobile euthanasia contraption was approved for use in Switzerland. It turns out that none of the organizations that provide assisted suicide in the country - like...

www.notebookcheck.net

Switzerland approves use of 3D-printed suicide pod that can be activated just by blinking

Switzerland has approved a 3D-printed “death pod” for legal use in the country. This assisted suicide machine called “Sarco,” short for sarcophagus, promises a “painless death” and can be activated simply by blinking. Critics reportedly say the biodegradable pod, which has a futuristic look and can be taken anywhere — even a beautiful cliffside — without the need for tubes or monitoring equipment, is glamorizing assisted suicide. Others have compared it to a gas chamber.
Philip Nitschke’s “Sarco” Pod Legalized in Switzerland

An assisted death pod—wherein an individual can press a button to have the space fill with nitrogen, in turn causing oxygen levels to drop, so they feel “slightly euphoric” before becoming unconscious and then dying peacefully within minutes—has been approved for use in Switzerland, where physician-assisted suicide is already legal. The pod—first unveiled in 2019 by Australian humanist, author, former physician and founder and director of the pro-euthanasia organization Exit International, Philip Nitschke—is named Sarco and takes the form of a futuristic coffin or space-age sleeping capsule. Nitschke says that the aim is to “de-medicalize” death—currently in Switzerland, anybody seeking assisted suicide must see a doctor to be analyzed and prescribed sodium pentobarbital, but with Sarco it will involve “an online test and an access code.” He explains that he hopes to provide a peaceful alternative and put those who are suffering in control. Read more at designboom.
Switzerland Approves ‘Very Comfortable’ Suicide Pods

The Sarco machine, a 3-D printed assisted suicide pod, passed legal review in Switzerland, and it is expected to be available for public use in 2022, Swiss Info reported. The machine aims to replace the more common method for suicide in which doctors prescribe liquid sodium pentobarbital to suicidal patients to help them kill themselves, according to Swiss Info.
