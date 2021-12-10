ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Digital banking is the future—and that doesn’t end with the customer experience

American Banker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks are emerging from the pandemic strongly positioned to make strategic investments for the future and see digital transformation as a key factor in their ability to remain competitive. As the overall economic...

www.americanbanker.com

American Banker

Bank of America makes Zelle payments more private

Bank of America is the first financial institution to roll out a Zelle widget, cutting the steps required to send or request funds through the peer-to-peer payments service on mobile devices. The move could give BofA an edge among consumers who primarily access banking and payments from their phones, though...
telecoms.com

Three does a spot of digital transformation

UK MNO Three has completed the first phase of what will be a multi-million investment in digital transformation, and created over 100 jobs to boot. Three is working with Amdocs, Docusign, Adobe, Tariffcom, and Astute to upgrade its IT infrastructure, with today marking the end of ‘phase one’ of that process. Staffing wise, in addition to the 100 or so new roles announced today, Three says there will be more jobs created in 2022.
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
aithority.com

Nine In 10 Insurance Leaders In Europe Say Customer Experience Is The Top Driver Of Digital Transformation

ISG Pulse of the Insurance Industry survey finds 42% report security vulnerabilities increasing along with digitalization. Demand for improved customer experience is the top driver of digital transformation in Europe’s insurance industry, but with growing digitalization, insurers report increasing security vulnerabilities, according to the results of the second annual ISG Pulse of the Insurance Industry survey, conducted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group.
cisco.com

Two Digital Solutions That Simplify and Improve Customer Experience

Business technology, by its nature, is complex. That’s how we all got here – by selling the complexity. But, unfortunately, this hasn’t always led to the best customer experience. Customers want to enjoy the value of our solutions without the complexities. So we need to make things...
Sourcing Journal

First UPS Innovation Center to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Solutions

UPS said it has invested $1 billion a year on technology and innovation, from augmented reality to autonomous robots and drones. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain’s ‘Perfect Storm’ Makes Visibility Even More Crucial

Never have supply chains been more complex. And the industry’s “perfect storm” of challenges has created an unprecedented urgency to monitor everything from shop floor efficiencies and labor practices to shipping logjams and inventory allocation. “If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it,” said Paul Magel, president, application solutions group, at software solutions company CGS. “And if you don’t have the visibility, you don’t even know what you’re measuring.” For manufacturers, shop-floor level efficiency is a critical issue, from machine output to how much employee time is wasted during “off-standard time.” And until problems are spotted and identified, they cannot be...
American Banker

Flexibility, fear and fortitude: Finance faces the future

As COVID-19 forces companies, investors and policymakers to redefine a new normal for a second straight year, it’s creating insights and opportunities out of crisis and disruption. The past year surfaced new business models that suggest how adaptability and flexibility can underpin the way forward on multiple fronts. What’s new and powerful is the benefit of more than 12 months of data and qualitative learning on how two seemingly diametrically opposed forces — resilience and agility — can work together.
American Banker

Six ways automated reconciliation drives your back office forward

With the rapid increase in digital payment methods, manual reconciliation isn’t practical, manageable or future proof. The increasing number of transactions coming into and moving through organizations must be perfectly matched to eliminate costly write-offs and reduce risk. But we’ve reached a tipping point. Today, even the best macro gurus struggle to manage the sheer volume of data coming in.
WWD

Lycra Takes Hold of Digital Experiences Through New Customer Portal

Click here to read the full article. Staying competitive in retail means moving swiftly, at lightning speed — that’s why The Lycra Company’s latest venture, Lycra One Online, jump starts its customers’ concepts by offering a newly minted digital presence rich in resources, community, and exclusive content to drive ideas from concept to launch. The Lycra Company, known for its solutions in the apparel and personal care industries, launched its Lycra One Online Network Exchange, a new online customer portal that empowers brands, retailers, and garment makers to connect to a global network of mills on a single platform centered on...
Insurance Journal

Other Services Beat P/C Insurers in Providing Digital Customer Experience: J.D. Power

The property/casualty insurance industry is falling behind financial services and utilities providers when it comes to the digital customer experience. Throughout 2021, just 40 percent of claimants interacted with an estimator via digital channels and only 47 percent made a claim via a website, the study found, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Claims Digital Experience Study. In fact, none of the most important key performance indicators are achieving even a 50 percent success rate and adoption remains stubbornly low, the study says.
American Banker

Goldman, Amazon Web Services expand cloud partnership

Goldman Sachs is deepening its relationship with Amazon Web Services, another sign of how acceptable the cloud is becoming to the financial industry. The two heavyweights announced last week that they are developing a data utility in the AWS cloud that will host market data for Goldman’s financial clients, such as hedge funds. The investment bank already runs several large products entirely on AWS, including the Apple Card and its Marcus consumer banking business in the United Kingdom.
American Banker

Neobanks build on efforts to call trans users by their chosen names

Changing his name and gender markers was an expensive, time-consuming process for Charlie Hunts. Dealing with his bank was one of the most exhausting parts of the ordeal. “Banks tend to require the most amount of paperwork and offer the least amount of empathy,” he said. That experience inspired...
American Banker

KeyCorp lengthens parental leave, boosts benefits to keep talent

KeyCorp is “dramatically” increasing the length of parental leave for employees and offering more flexibility for working remotely as part of a number of measures to help retain talent, Chief Executive Chris Gorman said. “We’re flexible with our employees, we trust our employees,” Gorman said in an interview...
American Banker

Miami fintech joins with Bradesco to offer digital investments

Banco Bradesco, Brazil’s second-biggest bank by market value, is partnering with the Miami-based fintech BCP Global to offer digital investments to upper-middle-class and rich Brazilians. Under the agreement, Bradesco’s customers gain access to global portfolios designed and managed in partnership with BlackRock, according to Leandro Miranda, an executive director...
American Banker

Blockchain-based startup Figure creates platform for raising equity

Figure Technologies, the startup co-founded by Mike Cagney, created a platform to help private companies raise and trade equity using its blockchain technology. Figure Equity Solutions has already helped manage, raise and trade more than $4.7 billion in equity, the company said Wednesday in a statement. The business has done two secondaries now with a “relatively robust” amount of institutional participation, Cagney said in a phone interview.
