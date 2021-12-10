ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa visits those in need

By Shelli Parker
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 5 days ago
Teri Caswell presents a gift bag to a Love In Action recipient Wednesday. Each person was blessed with shoes, socks, a hoodie, gloves, hat and scarf. Shelli Nicole Parker

Every day, Love in Action provides much needed services to some of the most needy members of the community. With help from the generous donations from citizens, they were able to proved 45 clients with a Christmas gift.

Each gift bag contains a pair of brand-new, name brand athletic shoes, socks, a new hoodie, gloves, hats and scarves for each of their clients plus $10 McDonald’s gift cards.

“We are so blessed to be able to give new good shoes to our guests," said Teri Caswell, Love in Action Director. "It’s important because most of our folks walk everywhere they go, and their shoes wear out so quickly. We know that this year the cost of things has gone way up, but the Lord has still used lots of generous folks to provide them.”

Caswell said there are still items they need, such as food for their pantry and more practical items like “Hot Hands” pocket hand and toe warmers, men’s winter gloves and scarves, and Christmas candy and treats.

LIA always need food items for their food bag pantry including pop-top cans of Vienna sausages, beans and franks, cans of Chef Boyardee canned food, tuna pouches, Pop Tarts, Nutrigrain bars, peanut butter crackers, saltine, Ritz and graham crackers, individual cups of peanut butter, chips, cookies, fruit cups, small packages of raisins, and cereal.

Love in Action, a local homeless ministry, provides showers, laundry services, lunch, food bags and personal hygiene items for the homeless in our community. Currently Athens does not have a homeless shelter, which makes these services and gifts even more in demand.

If you wish to donate new or used coats, gloves, scarfs, winter shoes or even sleeping bags, LIA can connect them to people in need.

Love in Action is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They are located at 501 N. Maple Street, Athens. Call 903-904-5131 or visit their website at www.loveinactionhc.com for more information.

Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
