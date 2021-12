The Cavaliers' search for a scoring guard to replace the injured Collin Sexton and the Pacers' interest in moving some of their veteran players could lead to a possible trade, writes Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Cleveland looks like a legitimate contender in the East with seven wins in its last nine games and will probably seek an upgrade before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. An obvious area to address is replacing the 16 points per game that Sexton delivered before being lost for the year with a torn meniscus.

