Despite a facade of environmentalism, Biden has expanded oil and gas drilling lease sales to the tune of over 3000 permits in his first year, according to Taylor McKinnon, senior public lands campaigner for the Center of Biological Diversity. Despite proposing “trivial reforms”, Biden has been on the road of continual expansion of extraction of CO2 producing energy sources, including approving the sale of 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico. The Center for Biological Diversity is filing freedom of information act appeals to determine what caused the Department of Interior to not follow their own report.

