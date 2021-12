BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday that the state will be distributing two million free rapid at-home COVID tests to the 102 hardest hit communities in Massachusetts. Baker called the announcement “potentially a game-changer” in slowing the spread of COVID-19. The tests are expected to be distributed within 4-5 days. Click here for a full list of towns. Massachusetts is also working with test manufacturers to make bulk, cheap purchasing deals available for every town. Baker expects that program to be in place by January. Baker said cost and supply issues have been a major barrier when it comes to...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO