Cryptocurrency ads for seven platforms and retailers have been banned amid “red alert” concerns about consumer awareness of the “complex and volatile” products.Ads from trading platforms eToro and Coinburp have been banned for irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers’ inexperience and for failing to illustrate the risk of the investment, as have ads for cryptocurrency exchange firms Payward, Exmo Exchange, Luno Money and Coinbase Europe.A Papa John’s pizza chain website promotion and a Twitter post promoting cryptocurrency were banned for the same reasons.The Papa John’s website ad, seen in May, stated “Free Bitcoin worth £10” and “Save £15 when you spend...

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO