If you are a fan of Halo Infinity and want to improve the game playing experience, this guide will help you do it using Halo Infinite Look Acceleration. Look acceleration of Halo Infinite is present in the Settings of the game which controls how the game’s character reacts and scales to the right thumbstick movements. It accelerates the movement of your character to the left or right side using the right thumbstick. The higher the value of Look acceleration, the higher the movement speed of your spartan to the movement of your right thumbstick. If the Look acceleration value is low, the speed will also be lowered.

