I gotta hand it to Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, the guy is a team player. He's been gassing up vocalist Vince Neil in the press lately. Why does Vince need gassing up? Well, he may have not had the best year in the press. You might recall his first show back was on May 29 and, famously his voice gave out after 14 songs into the performance, and he said “Hey, guys… I'm sorry, you guys. It's been a long time playin'. My fuckin' voice is gone… Eh… We love you, and we'll hopefully see you next time, man. Take care.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO