On Friday, December 10th, a Lubbock woman says that she was shot at as she was driving away from her home. It was a bit before 10:40 p.m. that night when the woman was in her vehicle, which was parked in her driveway in the 1900 block of 69th Street. At some point, an unidentified suspect came up to the woman's vehicle and tapped on the window with a handgun.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO