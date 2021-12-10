ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

EXCLUSIVE Nicaragua embracing China to insulate against international sanctions - U.S. official

By Matt Spetalnick, Drazen Jorgic
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBx2d_0dJWHXNB00
The Honduran national flag flies outside the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's sudden diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China was part of efforts by President Daniel Ortega's government to shield itself from recent international sanctions against Managua, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.

The United States is also uncertain whether Honduras could follow suit and open diplomatic ties with Beijing, the U.S. official told Reuters, but added Washington was ready to "surge" economic aid to the incoming government of Xiomara Castro.

China and Nicaragua re-established diplomatic ties on Friday after the Central American country broke relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, boosting Beijing in a part of the world long considered the United States' backyard, and angering Washington.

Beijing has increased military and political pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims, drawing anger from the democratically ruled island, which has repeatedly said it would not be bullied and has the right to international participation.

Nicaragua's abrupt break with Taiwan followed months of worsening ties between Ortega and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

Washington has imposed new targeted sanctions on Nicaraguan officials following the country's November elections. Biden called the elections a "pantomime" that was neither free nor fair as Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla and Cold War adversary of the United States, won a fourth consecutive term.

The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, cast Nicaragua's embrace of China as part of Ortega's effort to consolidate his "authoritarian regime" and also described it as a response to sanctions by Washington and several other countries.

The official said Washington viewed Nicaragua's diplomatic switch as partly in response to such pressure from the international community.

"They have felt that pressure and perhaps need the PRC support, or think they need the PRC support, for their way forward as they hunker down in a more authoritarian posture," the official said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

The official stressed that Nicaragua's switch was a very "specific" case, suggesting the United States does not believe other such moves are imminent in the hemisphere.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said late on Thursday that Ortega does not have a democratic mandate to break ties with Taiwan as he only wields power due to the "sham" Nov. 7 presidential elections. Ortega's government arrested seven presidential candidates ahead of the poll.

Washington has continued to make the case to Honduras and other countries in the Americas that recognize Taiwan to maintain those ties, and has warned them about China's intentions and "non-transparent" investment strategy in the region, the official said.

Nicaragua's switch has put the spotlight back on the incoming Honduran government of leftist leader Castro, who before her November election victory said Tegucigalpa could open diplomatic ties with Beijing when she assumes office in January.

Castro's advisors backtracked after her win, and on Friday, two senior members of her transition team said she would maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan. read more

The U.S. official said that while Washington was uncertain whether Castro would swat away China's advances, initial discussions with Castro's transition team have been very positive, including on issues such as boosting economic growth, improving governance, and installing an anti-corruption body.

The United States is open to sending more financial help to aid Castro on her priority areas, the U.S. official said, as part of broader efforts to show relations with the United States are more beneficial to Tegucigalpa than ties with China.

"I think we can surge resources there, and some of that will be through development resources," said the U.S. official, who noted that allies such as Taiwan, Japan and South Korea could help with accelerating private sector growth.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick in Washington and Drazen Jorgic in Mexico City; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Franklin Paul and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North and South Korea agree ‘in principle’ to end war, 70 years after military hostilities ended

North and South Korea, the US and China have agreed to declare a formal end to the Korean war, a conflict that ended in an unstable armistice in 1953.South Korean president Moon Jae-in said the four countries had made a pact “in principle” to officially announce the war was over. The Korean war, which ran from 1950 to 1953, divided the Korean peninsula into two countries. Since then, successive US administrations, China and the UN have failed to settle terms to end hostilities officially, making the two countries technically in a perpetual state of war.However, Mr Moon added that talks...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xiomara Castro
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Blinken urges end to Chinese 'aggressive actions' in Asia-Pacific

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to bolster alliances against Beijing. President Joe Biden's administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era. Blinken's comments came in Indonesia, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months. In a speech outlining the US approach to what it terms the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with allies and partners to "defend the rules-based order" and that countries should have the right to "choose their own path".
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Sanctions#South China#Americas#Central American#Chinese#Nicaraguan#Marxist
CNBC

U.S. imposes sweeping human rights sanctions on China, Myanmar and North Korea

The United States on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh. It added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist. China's embassy in Washington denounced the U.S. move as "serious interference in China's internal...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour with a first stop in Jakarta that paralleled the visit of a senior Russian official. After talks with Blinken, Indonesian President Joko Widodo hosted Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close associate of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian officials said.
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

The Growing Danger of U.S. Ambiguity on Taiwan

Biden Must Make America’s Commitment Clear to China—and the World. Over the past year, the questions of whether China will forcibly move against Taiwan and how best to deter Chinese aggression have moved to the center of debates about U.S. foreign policy. This is due to a combination of factors. Officials and analysts in Washington increasingly recognize that China now has the capability to fight a war with the United States over Taiwan—a notion that once seemed far-fetched. There is also a growing sense among American observers that Chinese President Xi Jinping, having suffered few consequences for his crackdown in Hong Kong and his aggressive moves in the South China Sea and convinced that the United States is in inexorable decline, feels emboldened to force the pace of unification with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Nicaragua receives China vaccines after cutting ties with Taiwan

Nicaragua has received one million Covid vaccines from China, days after it cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing. Government representatives returned to the Central American state on Sunday with news of the donation. Local media broadcast clips showing an Air China plane landing with the first 200,000...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

China's Xi and Russia's Putin dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Blinken says U.S. to advance alliances to ensure free Indo-Pacific

JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and deepen its treaty alliances with Japan, Australia, Thailand and the Philippines. In a speech at a university during a visit to Indonesia, Blinken said everyone has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy