ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Creating a sense of belonging and inclusivity through our portraiture

NIH Director's Blog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIH launched the UNITE initiative in March 2020 to end structural racism and achieve racial and ethnic equity in biomedical research. Enhancing diversity of our workforce is a major goal of UNITE. Bringing diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and skillsets to complex scientific problems enhances scientific productivity, and enhances problem solving of any...

www.nih.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NIH Director's Blog

NIH Training Expo 2022

The 1st NIH Training Expo will be held April 6, 2022 from 9am-12noon. Learning is a key element to career success. The NIH recognizes to advance science requires our employees to be trained and ready at all times. The Expo will provide an opportunity for various training components to share an overview of their training portfolios and conduct Question & Answer sessions.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

NIH-funded study could help improve deep brain stimulation therapy for OCD

In a small study, researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health captured more than 1,000 hours of brain recordings from patients with OCD in the clinic and at home. These data are a key first step towards designing improved deep brain stimulation (DBS) treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS has shown great promise for improving the lives of people living with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, and is now gaining traction for treating psychiatric conditions such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The study is published in Nature Medicine and funded through the NIH Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative.
SCIENCE
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Portraiture#Nih#The Recognition Project
WABE

Disability advocates say improving inclusivity makes good business sense

While Georgia is experiencing record-low unemployment and a growing workforce, there still remain many barriers to employment for residents with various disabilities. According to the Institute for Workplace Skills & Innovation, one in four adult Americans live with a disability and experience unemployment rates nearly double the general population. Nicholas...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

A Bright Future for Transgender Medicine

Data from mouse research suggests the impact of testosterone treatment on ovaries is not permanent. Researchers found that oocytes taken from mice during testosterone treatment are fertilizable. Future research promises to improve and expand gender-affirming care. The concept of using scientific research to benefit the nearly 1.2 million transgender individuals...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
csulb.edu

How CSULB is creating a more inclusive workforce

Embarking on a healthcare degree path at UC Riverside in 2014, Dr. Daniel Diaz ‘16 wouldn’t have guessed that he’d be working on his Ph.D. in particle physics at the renowned CERN laboratory in Switzerland just a few years later. “I started pre-med, and I’d never taken a physics class...
LONG BEACH, CA
NIH Director's Blog

The significant immune escape of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 Variant Omicron

SummaryThe emergence of Omicron has brought new challenges to fight against SARS-CoV-2. A large number of mutations in the Spike protein suggest that its susceptibility to immune protection elicited by the existing COVID-19 infection and vaccines may be altered. In this study, we constructed the pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron. The sensitivity of 28 serum samples from COVID-19 convalescent patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 original strain was tested against pseudotyped Omicron as well as the other viruses of concern (VOCs, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta) and viruses of interest (VOIs, Lambda, Mu). Our results indicated that the mean neutralization ED50 of these sera against Omicron decreased to 66，which is about 8.4 folds compared to the D614G reference strain (ED50 = 556), whereas the neutralization activity of other VOC and VOI pseudotyped viruses decreased only about 1.2-4.5 folds. The finding from our in vitro assay suggest that Omicron variant may lead to more significant escape from immune protection elicited by previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and perhaps even by existing COVID-19 vaccines.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Understanding the Characteristics of Suicide in Young Children

The death of a child by suicide is a tragedy, having lasting and profound impacts on family, friends, and the larger community. Researchers supported by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) recently published a study describing the characteristics of suicide in young children and the factors that sometimes precede these tragic events. The findings, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, help shed light on risk factors and provide an avenue for future research and intervention.
MENTAL HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Efficacy of mRNA, adenoviral vector, and perfusion protein COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has a devastating impact on global populations triggered by a highly infectious viral sickness, produced by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The third major cause of mortality in the United States, following heart disease and cancer in 2020, was undoubtedly COVID-19. The centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) and the world health organization (WHO) separately developed a categorization system for differentiating new strains of SARS-CoV-2 into variants of concern (VoCs) and variants of interest (VoIs) with the continuing development of various strains SARS-CoV-2. By December 2021, five of the SARS-CoV-2 VoCs were discovered from the onset of the pandemic depending on the latest epidemiologic report by the WHO: Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Omicron (B.1.1.529). Mutations in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) and n-terminal domain (NTD) have been found throughout all five identified VoCs. All strains other than the delta mutant are often found with the N501Y mutation situated on the RBD, resulting in higher binding between the spike protein and angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, enhanced viral adhesion, and following the entrance to host cells. The introduction of these new strains of SRAS-CoV-2 is likely to overcome the remarkable achievements gained in restricting this viral disease to the point where it is presented with remarkable vaccine developments against COVID-19 and strong worldwide mass immunization initiatives. Throughout this literature review, the effectiveness of current COVID-19 vaccines for managing and prohibiting SARS-CoV-2 strains is thoroughly described.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Flimma: a federated and privacy-aware tool for differential gene expression analysis

Aggregating transcriptomics data across hospitals can increase sensitivity and robustness of differential expression analyses, yielding deeper clinical insights. As data exchange is often restricted by privacy legislation, meta-analyses are frequently employed to pool local results. However, the accuracy might drop if class labels are inhomogeneously distributed among cohorts. Flimma ( https://exbio.wzw.tum.de/flimma/ ) addresses this issue by implementing the state-of-the-art workflow limma voom in a federated manner, i.e., patient data never leaves its source site. Flimma results are identical to those generated by limma voom on aggregated datasets even in imbalanced scenarios where meta-analysis approaches fail.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Save the Date: NCBI at Plant and Animal Genome (PAGXXIX), Jan 2022

Come see NCBI in person at the International Plant and Animal Genome (PAG) Conference (PAGXXIX), January 9-12 in San Diego, California. Learn about new ways that we are supporting the data management and analysis needs of scientists working across the tree of life. We’re excited to be back after a year of unprecedented circumstances!
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheConversationCanada

Support and collaboration with health-care providers can help people make health decisions

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented interest in science, as people everywhere were faced with making decisions that affected their health. These included decisions such as following public health protective measures, getting vaccinations and accessing health-care services. All of this has taken place in rapidly evolving, uncertain environments. The events related to the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of what constitutes credible information or evidence (research-based information) and how evidence is communicated and used to make decisions. At the start of the pandemic, little was known about COVID-19, and making health decisions was a challenge. The ongoing pandemic has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

NIH researchers identify potential AMD drugs with stem-cell based research tool

Using a stem-cell-derived model, researchers have identified two drug candidates that may slow dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness for which no treatment exists. The scientists, from the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health, published their findings today in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Antiviral drug shows promise against COVID-19 and RSV

A drug called 4’-fluorouridine effectively treated both COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in animals. The compound can be given in pill form once a day, making it a promising candidate for a treatment that could be given outside hospital settings. Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy