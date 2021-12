In seven years, a man from Illinois has eaten at the same restaurant four-thousand times. How Many Times Have You Eaten At Your Favorite Restaurant. I'm thinking about some of my favorite restaurants over the years. I wonder how many times total I've eaten at them. I bet for some, it could get into the hundreds. Even with a menu that has a lot of variety, I'm going to get sick of it and have to move on to something else. Nothing against them, but sometimes you just need a change.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO