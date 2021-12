The 2021 season was a story of resilience for the Atlanta Braves, especially as it pertained to their catching situation. The team had to use seven different catchers to get through the campaign; it was remarkable that the team was able to stay within shouting distance of the division lead and weather the storm of the revolving door of youthful and veteran backstops. Travis d’Arnaud came into the season as the starter behind the dish, but ended up missing most of the season, forcing the team to scramble in his absence.

