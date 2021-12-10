ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Snoop Dogg Provided Commentary for The LA Kings’ Game Against the Stars

By Johnny Thrash
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a fan of the Dallas Stars, I most certainly did not love the fact that they got their asses kicked last night by the L.A. Kings. But I do love the fact that Snoop Dogg provided commentary for his hometown team. The Kings broadcasters threw it down to...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Someone Paid $450K to Be Snoop Dogg’s Metaverse Neighbor

Snoop Dogg is recreating his California mansion in The Sandbox, a decentralized metaverse game on Ethereum that minted its first wave of virtual lots in the “Snoopverse” yesterday. A plot next to Snoop’s virtual property sold today for close to 71,000 SAND, the native token of The Sandbox, which is about $450,000.
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

Someone Spent $450,000 for ‘Land’ Next to Snoop Dogg’s NFT House

Want to be Snoop Dogg’s neighbor in the metaverse? It could cost you about $450,000. That’s how much one NFT collector spent on Friday, Dec. 3rd, to own a plot of virtual land in the Snoopverse — an interactive world the rapper is developing in The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform for creating and monetizing online hangout spaces and gaming experiences.
REAL ESTATE
cryptopotato.com

Rap Icon Snoop Dogg Drops His Decentral Eyes Portrait Series NFT

Snoop Dogg doubled down on his crypto endeavors by releasing an NFT depicting himself from 10 different perspectives. The legend in rap music – Snoop Dogg – collaborated with Coldie (an artist focused on blockchain and crypto art) to release another non-fungible token. It comes by the name of “Decentral Eyes Portrait Series” and was minted on the NFT marketplace – SuperRare.
MUSIC
NME

NFT collector spends $450,000 to live as Snoop Dogg’s virtual neighbour

An NFT collector has spent $450,000 (£339,837) for a plot of virtual land to be Snoop Dogg‘s neighbour in the rapper’s new interactive world. ‘Snoopverse’ is a digital community that resides within The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform for creating and monetising online hangout spaces and gaming experiences.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Snoop Dogg was the highlight of Golden Globe nominations

When it comes to pronouncing a bunch of names early in the morning, it's kind of hard being Snoop D-O-double G. The rapper/actor and arguably the best Olympics commentator ever was a surprise guest Monday at the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards. Rocking a red cap...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Diff'rent Strokes' Live: Snoop Dogg Makes Surprise Appearance, and Fans Can't Get Over It

The Live in Front of a Studio Audience re-creation of the iconic sitcom Diff'rent Strokes that aired on Tuesday, Dec. 7 is garnering a lot of attention, mainly due to Snoop Dogg's role. The second-half of the episode kicked off with a special appearance from Todd Bridges. Bridges played Willis during the eight-season sitcom and is sadly the show's only surviving original cast member. During his act, Bridges shared fond memories about first walking through the doors of the Drummond Park Avenue apartment when the series premiered in 1978. He also spoke of the impact the show had on his life. And while fans were happy to see Bridges, it was the unexpected guests that received the most reactions.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#L A Kings#Reality Tv#Ea Sports
u.today

Snoop Dogg Builds Mansion Inside the Sandbox Metaverse

Snoop Dogg (a.k.a, Cozomo de Medici) is well known for his support of NFTs, and the American rapper is building a virtual ''mansion'' inside The Sandbox Metaverse. In this virtual world, one could own a piece of virtual property, land or real estate and even develop a personal home. Transactions for properties in these digital realms are jumping, guided by the same principle in the physical world: location.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Snoop Dogg Launches 'Decentralized Dogg' NFTs

Rapper Snoop Dogg released his first non-fungible token (NFT), "Decentralized Dogg," in collaboration with digital artist Coldie. What Happened: The NFT was released on the SuperRare market on Monday as the final release of the Decentral Eyes Portrait Series, according to a Tuesday Cointelegraph report. The auction will continue until Friday.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Snoop Dogg Releases New Video for “No Smut on My Name”

Snoop Dogg once again visits his Algorithm album, dropping off a new video for “No Smut on My Name.” Snoop is joined by Battle Locco and Kokane for the new release. Last month, Snoop Dogg released Algorithm. The release comes on Def Jam Records and is his first project for the label.
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Succession leads the pack as Snoop Dogg announces Golden Globe nominations

Snoop Dogg made his second surprise cameo in a week early Monday morning, hilariously mispronouncing names as he helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announce its nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes, which won't be televised as the HFPA attempts to reform itself. (Snoop made a surprise cameo last week on Live in Front of a Studio Audience's Diff'rent Strokes re-creation.) HBO's Succession led all shows with five Globe nominations, followed by four each for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Ted Lasso. HBO led all outlets with 12 total nominations, followed by Netflix and Hulu, which tied at 10 apiece. Two of the drama series nominees are Netflix foreign-language shows: Lupin and Squid Game will compete with Succession, Pose and The Morning Show. Lupin's Omar Sy and Squid Game's Oh Yeong-su and Lee Jung-jae also earned acting nominations. In the comedy or musical series category, Ted Lasso will face Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building, The Great and Hacks. The TV movie and miniseries category features The Underground Railroad, Dopesick, Maid, Impeachment: American Crime Story and Mare of Easttown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
defpen

Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent To Develop ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series at Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the king of Starz programming. Over the last decade, he’s built the Power universe with Courtney Kemp, launched BMF and branched off to create For Life at ABC. After all of that, Jackson is happy, but far from satisfied. Variety has reported that Jackson has signed a deal to develop a new series inspired by Snoop Dogg’s classic track, “Murder Was The Case.” The report indicates that the series will take a closer look at Snoop Dogg’s infamous murder trial, the success of the aforementioned hit single and how its lyrics were used against him in court.
TV & VIDEOS
udiscovermusic.com

‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’: Snoop Dogg And Pharrell Go No.1 Pop

R&B and hip-hop had quite a year in America in 2004. No. 1 singles for the likes of OutKast, Twista, Usher (both with and without Alicia Keys) and Ciara made the urban sound unbeatable, and on 11 December, the dream-team combination of Snoop Dogg and Pharrell weighed in with the final Hot 100 chart-topper of the year, “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Shares The Global Edition Of Last Month’s “Algorithm” Album

Just when you thought Snoop Dogg’s Algorithm compilation project from last month couldn’t get any better, the rapper has retuned with a “Global Edition” that sees remixes of several of our favourite tracks and appearances from talented voices all over the world. The original project arrived...
MUSIC
Variety

Inside the Golden Globes Nominations Event: Snoop Dogg, Lots of Sausage but Few Mainstream TV Outlets

Sippin’ on Globes and juice, Snoop Dogg was the surprise presence at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s early morning Golden Globes announcement on Monday. Entering a subdued Beverly Hilton ballroom, Snoop and HFPA president Helen Hoehne announced this year’s nominations a bit like it was business as usual. But it was clearly not. Many of the TV outlets that normally would have sent camera crews didn’t: No “Entertainment Tonight,” “Access Hollywood” or any of the morning news shows. Among local L.A. stations, only KNBC had a crew in place. “I’ve covered this event for almost 30 years, and I didn’t quite know...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Snoop Dogg, Battle Locco, And Kokane Team Up For ‘No Smut On My Name’ Video

Snoop Dogg has released an official video for “No Smut On My Name,” which is taken from his brand new album, The Algorithm. The visual features the artists featured on the song, San Diego MC Battle Locco and Pomona rapper Kokane. The black-and-white visual finds the MCs in dapper suits...
NFL
Essence

Surprise! WNBA Star Candace Parker’s Been Married Two Years and Is Expecting A Baby With Anna Petrakova

Parker and Petrakova celebrated their second anniversary by announcing they're expecting their first child together, Parker's second. Not only is Candace Parker winning on the court, she’s also celebrating some major things off the court as well. The two-time WNBA champ surprised fans when she shared on Instagram that she got married two years ago and is celebrating her anniversary today to fellow basketball player Anna Petrakova.
BASKETBALL
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy