U.S., Australia, Denmark, Norway to Curb Tech Exports to Human Rights Abusers

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House announced on Friday that Australia, Denmark and Norway would join it in an effort to curb technology exports to governments that use the products for repression. The White House said last week it was forming the group...

