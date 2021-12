Are you looking for a city home with a country club view? If so, this one answers the call. The interior has been updated with the open concept and painted in restful colors to accentuate today's decor. A screened room on the back offers a place for entertaining or for family relaxation. The immaculate back yard is as private as you want it to be with its own brick fireplace and circle designed fire pit area and gathering place available for large parties or for the young at heart. A privacy fence divides the private area from viewers or you can just step outside the fence, open up your lounge chair, and enjoy the country club view and fresh air from your own back yard. A storage building is at the back of the home and a 30'' by 20'' 2-bay shop is a plus also.

RIPLEY, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO