ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GM plans to invest over $3 billion for EV projects in Michigan – WSJ

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – General Motors Co is planning to invest more...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Cars
Axios

Lucid Motors CEO sees $25,000 electric cars in 4 years

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday. Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ev#Wsj#Reuters#General Motors Co#The Wall Street Journal
Motley Fool

Lucid and Rivian Are Soaring Again. Which EV Stock Is The Better Buy?

Lucid is being added to the Nasdaq-100 index. Rivian R1T named MotorTrend 2022 truck of the year. Here's why Lucid is the better buy now. Share prices of up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) players, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) are climbing higher. As with most unprofitable growth stocks, one day's gain could be the next day's loss as short-term volatility is par for the course.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Could the ET5 Sedan Take NIO Stock Higher?

With a year-to-date loss of almost 30 percent, NIO is underperforming EV (electric vehicle) peers. Most EV stocks have recovered from their 2021 lows, and Tesla’s market cap has soared above $1 trillion. What’s the 2022 forecast for NIO, and could the rumored launch of the ET5 sedan take the stock higher?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
hot96.com

Silicon Valley venture capital Norwest launches $3 billion fund

(Reuters) – Norwest Venture Partners, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, on Tuesday said it was launching its 16th and biggest fund with $3 billion under management. “Valuations have gone up. Check sizes have gone up. I think it gives us the flexibility to participate in any stage and to support our portfolio companies throughout their entire lifecycle,” said Norwest partner Parker Barrile about the latest fund that brings the firm’s total assets under management to $12.5 billion.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GM To Invest $3B In Michigan-Based Electric Vehicle Manufacturing: Report

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is planning to invest more than $3 billion into a new electric vehicle manufacturing initiative. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the company will upgrade its Orion Assembly plant in suburban Detroit to produce electric pickup trucks, a project that will create more than 1,500 jobs and cost at least $2 billion. The company will also construct a battery-cell factory near one of its assembly plants in Lansing that will create around 1,200 jobs and cost more than $2 billion, which GM will co-finance with its battery partner, LG Energy Solutions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM to Spend Over $3B on Electric Vehicle Projects: Report

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report intends to spend over $3 billion to manufacture electric vehicles, including one project from an existing plant in Michigan, sources familiar with the topic told the Wall Street Journal. The automaker is working on two projects in Michigan to ramp up...
BUSINESS
manisteenews.com

GM venture picks Michigan for 3rd US-based EV battery plant

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and a joint-venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, their third such factory in the U.S. The companies' plans were revealed Friday in documents posted on the city's website. They say the plant would cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.
MICHIGAN STATE
smarteranalyst.com

Ford Chairman Acquires 2M Shares of the Automaker — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Ford’s (F) chairman Bill Ford has acquired 2 million shares of the company. According to a report published by Bloomberg, the great-grandson of founder Henry Ford paid $20.5 million in cash for the stock options. The executive used cash to pay for exercise costs. Shares of the automaker fell 1.21% to close at $19.57 on December 9.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy