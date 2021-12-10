GM plans to invest over $3 billion for EV projects in Michigan – WSJ

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is planning to invest more than $3 billion into a new electric vehicle manufacturing initiative. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the company will upgrade its Orion Assembly plant in suburban Detroit to produce electric pickup trucks, a project that will create more than 1,500 jobs and cost at least $2 billion. The company will also construct a battery-cell factory near one of its assembly plants in Lansing that will create around 1,200 jobs and cost more than $2 billion, which GM will co-finance with its battery partner, LG Energy Solutions.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO