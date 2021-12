It’s almost a certainty that if you ask anyone around the world with even the slightest knowledge of pop culture, they will have at least heard of Madison Square Garden. The venue is not only one of New York City’s most famous attractions but also billed as “the world’s most famous arena.” Referred to simply as the Garden, the venue has held everything from sports games and circuses, to concerts and stand up comedians. The Garden is the spot where aspiring entertainers dream of performing. But while the arena might be one of the world’s most recognizable, it holds its fair share of secrets that very few people know about.

