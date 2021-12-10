ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana Isabelle plays Rosalia in the 2021 remake of ‘West Side Story’

By Philadelphia Sun Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I feel pretty, oh so pretty, I feel pretty and witty and gay. And I pity the girl who isn’t me today!”. These are lyrics that any fan of musicals will recognize immediately from the iconic “West Side Story.” The original Broadway production opened in theaters in 1957 and was adapted...

Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
Rita Moreno
Ansel Elgort
Ariana Debose
Russ Tamblyn
Natalie Wood
Steven Spielberg
Does everyone do their own singing in Spielberg’s West Side Story remake?

In the original 1961 West Side Story, some major characters were dubbed by professional singers, but what about in the new remake?. Natalie Wood was the actress who starred in the 1961 film production of West Side Story, however, her vocals were dubbed over by ghost-singer, Marni Nixon. Ghost singers...
As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
Is ‘West Side Story’ on Disney+? Here’s How to Watch Spielberg’s Musical Remake Online

Tonight, tonight, the critically-acclaimed musical update of West Side Story is finally hitting the silver screen, and will be sure to dance onto Disney+ soon enough. After being delayed for nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, West Side Story arrived in theaters on December 10th. Buy:West Side Story TicketsatFandango Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story touts all-star Broadway veterans like screenwriter Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck and composer Jeanine Tesori, as well as Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who re-recorded the film’s legendary Leonard Bernstein score. The musical drama is actually the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical, with...
‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
Following West Side Story, 6 Classic Movie Musicals That Deserve A Remake

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is almost here, and by all reports, the movie is fantastic. The buzz surrounding it even before the film was released was quite high, considering it was a remake of one of the most beloved and successful movie musicals of all time, and many critics are of the opinion that the new version absolutely lives up to all the hype. It’s a great movie, and we can be sure that come awards season, this new West Side Story will be recognized perhaps just as much as the original one was.
‘West Side Story’ Actor Brian d’Arcy James on Why Movie Remakes Should Be Embraced

Talk about a warm welcome. Brian d’Arcy James tells me that Steven Spielberg surprised him during his first day of shooting on the much-buzzed-about “West Side Story” remake. “Steven Spielberg has this fantastic tradition of stopping after the first shot that you’re in, and basically announcing and applauding anybody who has entered into the making of the movie,” says James, who plays Sgt. Krupke. “The first scene that I was in, I was way in the back — I might as well have been wallpaper. He says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Brian d’Arcy James is in the movie!’ And then he went on and did that for everyone else too.”
West Side Story Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Steven Spielberg’s Remake

Of all the movies that saw delays in 2020, the one that might have been the absolute biggest was Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story. In an era where remakes are king it was one of the most brazen, taking on a truly beloved musical that already had a top-notch film adaptation. But with the talent that is Spielberg attached, people were incredibly curious what the result would be. For some that curiosity ended last night, and the film, it seems, is something magical.
SPIELBERG’S ‘WEST SIDE STORY’ REMAKE COMING TO THEATERS DECEMBER 10TH

The New York Film Academy (NYFA) is very excited to share the highly anticipated Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, coming to theaters on December 10th, 2021. The film will feature actress, singer, dancer, and NYFA Musical Theatre alum Ilda Mason. Cast as the ‘Sharks’ member Luz, Mason will showcase her professional dance and acting skills to a global audience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
West Side Story review: Steven Spielberg pulls off the near-impossible in glowing remake

In a world where Batman seems to reboot biannually and even Space Jam gets a sequel, it helps to know that some things are still sacred. Like West Side Story, the 1957 stage musical whose definitive 1961 movie version has remained rightfully untouched for 60 years (at least on screen). The EGOT slurry of names brave enough to take it on in 2021 — Steven Spielberg directs, Tony Kushner penned the script, and Tony winner Justin Peck has tweaked the original Jerome Robbins choreography — may not be a match for the 20th-century icons who created it, but who is? More importantly, they're wise enough to stay largely faithful to Arthur Laurents' book, Leonard Bernstein's music, and Stephen Sondheim's sublime lyrics, with just a few well-gauged updates.
City of Paterson hosts ‘West Side Story’ remake movie screening

An exclusive advanced screening of a highly-anticipated Steven Spielberg film was held in Paterson on Tuesday. Paterson residents were able to see a screening of “West Side Story” at the Fabian Theater. Paterson was chosen for one of these screenings because the cast and crew of the film called Paterson home during the summer of 2018 while filming.
PATERSON, NJ
Why the 'West Side Story' remake changed these 5 key musical numbers

A neighborhood crime spree. A stolen smooch behind the bleacher. A game of gun keep-away involving a gun. Hundreds of people dancing in the street. The new version of “West Side Story” has no shortage of scenes that are pointedly different from the beloved 1961 film version, which has been criticized over time for its inauthentic casting and cultural shortcomings.
