Google – Year In Search 2021: A touching reflection of a world struggling to heal

While the COVID-19 pandemic persists, one may not know it when looking at the most searched items on Google in 2021. According to the list published by Google on Wednesday, "NBA" (the National Basketball League) was the term. Most wanted in America, but it is unclear why. Other top-searched subjects were the late rapper DMX and Gabby Petito, an alleged murder victim who died while traveling across the country with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, whose name was also on the most wanted list. Laundrie was declared a person of interest in Petito's death, but died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Also on the list is Kyle Rittenhouse, who last month was acquitted of killing two protesters and injuring a third during the Kenosha, Wisconsin riots in 2020. The most wanted news was about the Mega Millions lottery, as people I was curious about the record-sized lottery jackpots. The most wanted actor was Alec Baldwin, who was involved in a shooting death on a film set, and the most wanted athlete was Tiger Woods, who was seriously injured in a car accident earlier in the year, Google reported. The most wanted movie was 'Black Widow', and the most wanted musician / band was rapper Travis Scott, recently the subject of interest as 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured at one of his concerts in November. While the 2020 searches were dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it barely registered on this year's list. "COVID vaccine near me" was the most popular search for "near me", with "COVID test near me" at number two.

