Ben Cantelon Joins Provident Entertainment As Senior Director of A&R

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT has named worship leader, songwriter, and producer BEN CANTELON as Senior Director of A&R. As a songwriter, CANTELON has co-written songs with CHRIS TOMLIN, PHIL...

Comments / 0

