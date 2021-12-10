Ben Cantelon Joins Provident Entertainment As Senior Director of A&R

Alejandro Fernández honored his father, Vicente Fernández, with a heartfelt Instagram post in which he thanked him for “showing me the way.”. Following Fernández’s death on Dec. 12 at age 81 in a hospital in Guadalajara, Alejandro — one of Fernández’s four children — took to social media, where he wrote: “The lights in the sky have never shined so bright. Without a doubt, I couldn’t have asked for a better father, friend and teacher. Thank you for showing me the way. Although we’ll miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, your pueblo and your fans. Love you, pa.”

