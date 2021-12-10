MIAMI'S FINEST

Lee Brian Schrager, founder and director of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, dishes on the best new spots to dine during Art Basel. Tucked inside the Moxy South Beach, this moody Mesoamerican take on a traditional marisquería (seafood restaurant) features a zesty menu by Scott Linquist that channels the flavors of Mexico’s postcard-perfect seaside destinations. Standouts include a fresh, locally caught whole branzino, flavored with bitter orange, Habanero chiles and achiote, then grilled over the ’s showstopping fire station. Mezcal and tequila aficionados will also enjoy the ’s “tequila tree,” an eye-catching sculpture that funnels the spirit through metal branches before decanting it into one of Como Como’s zingy signature cocktails.
