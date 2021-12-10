MIAMI'S FINEST

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Congratulations to Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC for Winning Best Luxury Real Estate Company in Florida in 2021.. Finding the perfect dream homes and meeting the unique needs of clients by providing premier services are the primary intentions of Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC.  The highly trained team of brokers and agents provides only...

www.billionsluxuryportal.com

Time Out Global

This Miami bar is among the World’s 50 Best!

It’s not every day we get good news like this: one of Miami’s top bars was named among the World’s 50 Best! The 2021 edition of the global ranking, which has christened drinking establishments around the globe since 2009, recognized Café La Trova for their incredible achievement this year.
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Miami’s hottest new restaurants for 2021

Lee Brian Schrager, founder and director of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, dishes on the best new spots to dine during Art Basel. Tucked inside the Moxy South Beach, this moody Mesoamerican take on a traditional marisquería (seafood restaurant) features a zesty menu by Scott Linquist that channels the flavors of Mexico’s postcard-perfect seaside destinations. Standouts include a fresh, locally caught whole branzino, flavored with bitter orange, Habanero chiles and achiote, then grilled over the ’s showstopping fire station. Mezcal and tequila aficionados will also enjoy the ’s “tequila tree,” an eye-catching sculpture that funnels the spirit through metal branches before decanting it into one of Como Como’s zingy signature cocktails.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Fendi Opens New Milan Boutique Inside the Historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 15, 2021: Fendi has opened the doors to its latest boutique in Milan. Located inside Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the city’s major landmarks, the new shop features the Italian luxury brand’s women’s and men’s collections over three levels. The 2,700 square-foot boutique is a contemporary reinterpretation of Milan’s historical buildings of early decades of twentieth century, according to the brand. The ground floor is dedicated to women’s bags, accessories and shoes displayed on champagne metal shelves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Author Ed Anderson

Florida fathers expecting triplets plan to fight to have all three names on the birth certificate

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow with their daughter Saffron and Scott HutchinsonInstagram. Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow made history in the United Kingdom in 1999 when they became the first same-sex couple allowed to be on the birth certificates for their twins, Saffron and Aspen. They later had three more children; Orlando, Jasper, and Dallas. Now the men are trying to do it again, but in Florida this time. They want to add Barrie's fiancee Scott Hutchinson to the birth certificate of their children that will be born next year via a surrogate.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Done Deals: Genesco to License Etonic Footwear in the U.S. and Canada + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 14, 2021: Genesco Inc., which owns Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy and Johnston & Murphy has signed a new licensing agreement with running brand Etonic. Under the three year agreement, Genesco will be the brand’s exclusive U.S. and Canadian footwear licensee. The agreement also includes two three-year options for renewal. “Along with our current roster of domestic and international licensees, we continue our work to build the Etonic brand and return it to its rightful...
BUSINESS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New guitar-shaped hotel planned as Seminoles and Hard Rock buy The Mirage in Las Vegas

A new guitar-shaped hotel will be built more than 2,500 miles from Hard Rock International’s first one in Hollywood. The company, owned by the Seminole Tribe, agreed to buy the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip from MGM Resorts International. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is one of several casinos the company owns and operates in Florida. Its first ...
albuquerqueexpress.com

2021 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) give Honour to Mumbai's Finest Real Estate

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The organisers of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards have announced the winners of the 2021 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (India) in an innovative, interactive virtual gala celebration. The second edition of India's leading real estate awards programme honoured fast-growing luxury property development company Sunteck Realty...
REAL ESTATE
cruisehive.com

Update on Carnival Cruise Line Ships and Latest Developments

Coming towards the busiest time of the year for cruise lines worldwide, there is undoubtedly enough happening these days at Carnival Cruise Line. The cruise line had to pull Carnival Horizon from service, one vessel made her service return, and one sailed on her maiden voyage; kids are allowed back into Camp Ocean, and it will be even longer before Grand Turk makes a return to itineraries for Carnival Cruise Line.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

What Is a Royal Caribbean Quantum-Ultra Class Cruise Ship?

Cruise ships come in many different styles and configurations, and recognizing different classes is a way to quickly note a ship’s size and features. One of the most distinctive and popular classes in the world is Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-Ultra class, but what exactly do these ships offer that make them stand out so much?
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Marlborough Gallery Represents Le’Andra LeSeur, Liste Launches Artist Index, and More

Marlborough Gallery Now Represents Le’Andra LeSeur Marlborough Gallery, which has locations in New York and London, will now represent New Jersey–based multidisciplinary artist Le’Andra LeSeur. Working across various mediums including video, installation, photography, painting, and performance, LeSeur’s practice examines topics related to Blackness, queerness, and femininity. Blum & Poe Now Represents Anna Park Blum & Poe has announced it has added  South Korea–born, Brooklyn-based artist Anna Park to its roster. Park produces charcoal drawings that draw on traditions in abstraction and figuration. Park’s first solo exhibition with the dealer opened in Tokyo this past September. A solo presentation dedicated to her work is...
VISUAL ART
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale, Gildan Invest in Central American Apparel Sourcing

Parkdale will make a multimillion-dollar investment in a new yarn facility in Honduras while Gildan acquired Frontier Yarns’ parent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Miami New Times

Miami's Ten Best Christmas Menus 2021

There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than gathering with family and loved ones over delicious food. Here's a thought: Skip the madness that comes with hosting a holiday party and head to one of the city's local eateries instead to enjoy a curated menus of food and drinks.
MIAMI, FL

