The 21st century hasn't been great when it comes to creating holiday classics, although it's certainly not for lack of trying. The holiday season is, in fact, overflowing every year with new movies that drape themselves in snow, Santa and sentiment in order to create a niche of warmth with viewers. Sometimes it works; often it falls flat. What mostly happens is that we wait and see. Holiday classics are borne of repetition and familiarity. You can't manufacture a tradition of watching something every December; that just has to happen on its own. Which is why it's good to tip our green felt hats to 2003's Elf, which has managed to become a genuine holiday phenomenon and a Christmas classic in less than 20 years.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO