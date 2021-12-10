ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Alysha & Constance Goodrich

By Constance1986
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Alysha Goodrich I wanted to make this...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Constance Marie embraces new project ‘With Love’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holidays can be the best of times or the worst of times depending on whether they end up being pure chaos or provide a great way to connect with family and friends. Constance Marie, who stars in the new Amazon Original Series “With Love” has seen big holidays in her past be a little of both.
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Wife’s Selfish Inheritance

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson responds to a man whose partner supported him during a medical crisis, but now she seems to be keeping a very generous inheritance entirely to herself – while he pays 95% of the bills. See what Amy has to say about this wife’s selfish inheritance.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

Comedian Jethro dies at 72 after contracting Covid

Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realitytitbit.com

Are Lana and David still together and did they ever get married?

Lana and David Murphey’s relationship was previously documented on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. Since they first appeared, fans have wondered if they stayed together, and whether they got married. Their romance came to light on Before the 90 Days season 4, which was described as unusual by several...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy