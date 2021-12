Malden High School’s student council contributed to the Krispy Kreme Donuts fundraiser and it was worked on in the Senior Event joy block. The fundraiser coordinators were Tivian Nyuyen and Mayada Giha. They organized everything and made sure everything worked effectively. The advisor Dan Jurkowski helped the students come up with ideas for fundraisers The idea for the Krispy Kreme fundraiser came from guidance counselor, Caitlin Quinn. Jurokowski stated, “She was a class advisor two years ago, and she said she did the Krispy Kreme Donuts when her kids were also seniors. We took her advice and it was a great idea.”

MALDEN, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO