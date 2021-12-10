ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College Makes Top 4 For '22 ATH Koen Entringer

By A.J. Black
 4 days ago
Boston College football has another potential target in their sights, as '22 ATH Koen Entringer announced the Eagles in his Top 4. Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin rounded out the list for the 6-2 190lb athlete out of Walled Lake, Michigan.

Entringer has been a fast rising recruit, who has garnered a lot of attention late in the cycle. In the past week he received his offer from the Hawkeyes and Notre Dame, and has been on visits the past three weekends. He was in Chestnut Hill the past weekend visiting the campus and staff, and will be at Iowa over the weekend before he makes his decision.

Currently, 247sports has one prediction in for Wisconsin, but that could all change after Entringer is finished with his visits.

Early signing period begins next week, so stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates as Jeff Hafley works to close one of the most impressive Eagles recruiting class in recent memory.

