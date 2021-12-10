PUBG: Battlegrounds is making the switch to free-to-play

We recently passed the one year anniversaries of both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and I think it’s safe to say that this has been one of the weirdest first years of any console generation. As far as new, next-gen exclusive releases are concerned, we’ve only received a handful of notable titles: The Medium, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Destruction AllStars, Deathloop, Hell Let Loose, and the Demon’s Souls remake are the only ones that immediately pop into mind. Everything else was either cross-gen or “enhanced” versions of previously released last-gen titles. As much as I enjoyed most of those games, I can’t say my hair was blown back, especially considering one was a remake of a game from 2009 and another was a console port of a PC game I’d already been playing for a year or so.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO