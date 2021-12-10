ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PUBG: Battlegrounds is making the switch to free-to-play

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG: Battlegrounds is going free-to-play next month on PC and consoles, developer Krafton has announced. When the switch happens, the developer will introduce Battlegrounds Plus, a premium account upgrade. For a one-time price of $12.99, players will get 1,300 G-Coin, the Captain’s Camo set cosmetics, and access to...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

