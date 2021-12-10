This Cabin Retreat Airbnb In Iowa Comes With Its Own Indoor Heated Pool
Do you often travel in a group and need to have a place to stay that suits everyone? There are many Airbnb options for families or larger groups, but not many can boast an indoor heated pool like Racoon River can. There’s not much more you can ask of a place with something for everyone. The house, land, cabin, and tent are yours for the stay.
Welcome to Raccoon River, a cabin retreat that has plenty of space and plenty of amenities to make your stay relaxing and fun.
The home comes with a fully equipped kitchen, bar, a game room with a ping pong table, and four bedrooms that sleep a total of eight people. The 11-acre lot is nice and quiet, providing a great place to fully unwind.
The indoor heated pool is the star of the show, making sure that in any weather, your swim is the perfect temperature. After a day of adventure, the relaxation is a welcome part of the home.
Besides the home, there is also a cabin full of rustic furnishings to relax in, and a tent where you can sit by the fire for a while.
Even if the heated pool doesn't occupy all of your spare time, the private pond and forested land around the house is bound to keep you connected with nature.
There are multiple areas where you can enjoy your stay here at Racoon River Retreat, and making full use of them is a great plan. A nice evening by the fire is a great way to wrap everything up for the day, don't you think?
If you’d like to book this spot or bookmark the website for later, check out Racoon River Retreat on Airbnb .
