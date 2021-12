(Twin Spires of Churchill Downs / Photos by Coady Photography) Churchill Downs announced today that Casey C. Ramage has been named Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships for the famous racetrack. In this role, Ramage will be responsible for establishing the brand strategy for the property and the Kentucky Derby while leading the marketing and partnerships teams. She will serve as the primary liaison with all external agencies to ensure consistency across the brand and to guarantee alignment with the overall goals of Churchill Downs. Ramage will report directly to Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack.

