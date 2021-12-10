ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vols in the NBA: Dec. 9 recap

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
One former University of Tennessee basketball player competed in the NBA Thursday. Another did not play due to a coach’s decision and one other was inactive.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers dropped a 118-96 decision to Utah at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tobias Harris started at forward for Philadelphia. He played 35 minutes and totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and one block.

Harris was 6-for-11 from the floor, 1-for-2 from beyond the 3-point arc and converted all four of his attempts from the free throw line.

Rookie Jaden Springer was inactive for the 76ers.

In Memphis, the Grizzlies came from behind to notch a 108-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at FedEx Forum.

Rookie Yves Pons did not play for the Grizzlies due to a coach’s decision.

