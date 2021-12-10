ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Connor Meadows announces opportunity with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Connor Meadows announced Thursday he has received an opportunity with the Vols as a preferred walk-on.

“Truly blessed to earn a PWO from the University of Tennessee,” Meadows said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound 2022 offensive line prospect is from Peabody High School in Trenton, Tennessee.

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel and Tennessee will continue to add future Vols to its roster during the upcoming early signing period.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

