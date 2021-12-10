Natalie Braswell Appointed State Comptroller To Replace Ailing Kevin Lembo
By LennieGrimaldi
onlyinbridgeport.com
5 days ago
Natalie Braswell, a former high-ranking official in the office of the comptroller, is Gov. Ned Lamont’s choice to complete the term of Comptroller Kevin P. Lembo, who is resigning at year’s end due to poor health. Sources said legislative leaders were told of his choice, which will...
Comptroller Kevin Lembo will step down at the end of the month. Citing a worsening medical condition, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Friday he will step down from his position at the end of this month, roughly a year before the end of his current term. First elected to the...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s comptroller will be resigning from his position at the end of the month. Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced on Friday that his resignation comes as he is battling an ongoing medical condition. His last day will be Dec. 31, 2021. “It has been the honor...
Before the end of the week, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce his choice to succeed state Comptroller Kevin Lembo. He has resigned for health reasons. Lamont has indicated his pick is likely to be someone who would not want to run for the office. Lamont said his...
Comptroller Kevin Lembo has announced he will resign at the end of the year due to an ongoing medical condition. He will resign, effective Dec. 31. Lembo’s office said he has been diagnosed with a serious and debilitating cardiac condition that has recently been worsening. A statement from his office said that after repeated consultations with a team of cardiologists, it was recommended that Lembo not continue working.
Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced on Friday that he will be resigning his position due to an ongoing medical condition, effective Dec. 31, 2021. “It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo said. “Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”
(WTNH) – Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced on Friday that he will be resigning from his position, effective Dec. 31, 2021. Lembo, 58, announced his resignation due to an ongoing medical condition. “It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo said. “Over ten years ago, […]
Thumbs up to state Comptroller Kevin Lembo. The thrice-elected state official announced he was stepping down a year before his term is up, citing health concerns. Lembo is the kind of leader who isn’t afraid to take on big fights in service of the people of Connecticut. As the state’s health care advocate and then as comptroller, Lembo fought for better outcomes against long odds, pushing policies aimed at reducing costs and helping regular people deal with often-impenetrable bureaucracies. In addition to big companies, he wasn’t afraid to take on members of his own party. Though not every policy push was successful, Connecticut will miss his intelligence and doggedness in service of a better state.
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo is stepping down for health reasons.
According to the state comptroller’s office, doctors recommended Lembo stop working after he was diagnosed with a cardiac condition.
His resignation is effective Dec. 31.
Lembo released the following statement —
“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller. Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”
Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement saying in part, “During his three terms in office, he has truly made an impact, and Connecticut stands in a much stronger position today because of it … I wish nothing but the best for Kevin, his husband Charles, and their children, and I thank him for everything he’s given to Connecticut.”
Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today by State Comptroller Kevin Lembo that he intends to resign from his elected office effective December 31, 2021, due to an ongoing medical condition:. “It is with incredible sadness that we receive this news. I can only imagine...
Comptroller Kevin Lembo has announced an updated forecast for a projected a General Fund surplus of $894.7 million for Fiscal Year 2022. Lembo cited the impact of federal grants, particularly in Medicaid reimbursement and support for health and community-based services, improving forecasts for sales tax revenues and rising employment levels as the fuel for this surplus.
Natalie Braswell plans to finish out Kevin Lembo’s term, but will not seek election in November 2022. Natalie Braswell, a former assistant comptroller, will assume the role of state comptroller when Kevin Lembo steps down at the end of the year, Gov. Ned Lamont announced during a Friday press conference.
Deputy Speaker Chris Rosario (D-Bridgeport) is pleased to announce the expected approval of funding for Remediation of former Remington Arms by the State Bond Commission. “Addressing blight in the city has been one of my top priorities and this $10 million in funding for remediation of the Remington Arms parcel will be a transformative project for Bridgeport’s East Side,” Rep. Rosario said. “I thank Governor Ned Lamont, Speaker Matt Ritter, Majority Leader Jason Rojas and Representative Dorinda Borer for their support of this funding and look forward to the remediation improvements.”
The largest union for state and local government workers is endorsing Baltimore Democrat Brooke Lierman’s campaign for Maryland comptroller. “Recovering from the pandemic will require investing in our public services, and Brooke has an exciting vision for how the comptroller can support Maryland families,” said Patrick Moran, president of Council 3 of the American Federation of State, County ...
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has a new Secretary of Education. Governor Ralph Northam appointed Fran Bradford to the post on Tuesday. According to a release, she is taking over for Atif Qarni who has accepted a position as the managing director at Temple University's Hope Center for College, Community and Justice in Philadelphia.
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal.
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday.
In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld.
The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General.
“JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.”
The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
Holly T.M. Shikada was appointed by Gov. David Ige to succeed Clare Connors as Attorney General of the State of Hawaiʻi. The appointment comes after Connors was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, Dec. 7, by the United States Senate. Connors’ resignation takes effect at the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 10.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Dec. 1 that Anna has achieved specific economic development transparency goals through the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program. Anna received a Transparency Star in the area of economic development, awarded to entities whose websites inform taxpayers about publicly funded programs and incentives designed to attract industry and investment, create jobs, and otherwise grow the economy.
Friday Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced appointment of Mary Landhuis to the Iowa Workforce Development Board. Landhuis is President of EZ Way based in Clarinda. The appointment is subject to Senate Confirmation.
The holidays invite reflection and inventory. Especially if you’re a pol analyzing the next move in 2022. The election calendar dictates the noodling. At least two state constitutional offices will be open for Democrats to navigate: comptroller and secretary of the state. Close to home winter Democratic Town Committee...
Comments / 0