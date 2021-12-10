Natalie Braswell Appointed State Comptroller To Replace Ailing Kevin Lembo

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo is stepping down for health reasons. According to the state comptroller’s office, doctors recommended Lembo stop working after he was diagnosed with a cardiac condition. His resignation is effective Dec. 31. Lembo released the following statement — “It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller. Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.” Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement saying in part, “During his three terms in office, he has truly made an impact, and Connecticut stands in a much stronger position today because of it … I wish nothing but the best for Kevin, his husband Charles, and their children, and I thank him for everything he’s given to Connecticut.”

11 DAYS AGO