Gong Amp by AudioThing and Hainbach simulates metallic resonator, chains, pillow

This amplifier does all the hi-fi stuff well; it images precisely, has plenty of punch and delivers voices like you wouldn’t believe. I put on the first Nicks/Buckingham Fleetwood Mac [Fleetwood Mac, Warner] album to hear ‘Landslide’ which was lovely but decided that ‘World Keep Turning’ is equally good, that never seemed the case in the past. And that’s a rare and valuable quality in any piece of audio gear, showing the listener just how good the music really is. A lot of stuff makes the better recordings sound great but fails to reveal the musical beauty of less polished productions, but the Enleum gets to the heart and soul of the matter in a very convincing style. Its low power output does limit speaker choice to an extent and headbangers will have to find really sensitive models to get their fix. But music lovers are catered for very well indeed, and that’s before we hear what Enleum’s proprietary connectors can do.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO