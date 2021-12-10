ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Gong Amp by AudioThing and Hainbach simulates metallic resonator, chains, pillow

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plug-in recalls the 1930s experiments of Maurice Martenot – and it comes with buttons to add chains and a pillow. Gong Amp has a history that starts with the avant-garde composer’s Resonateurs Métalliques, and as such harkens back to a time when sound synthesis was wide open and acoustic techniques...

