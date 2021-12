The Matrix Awakens is available for pre-loading now, and a new teaser from Epic Games confirms "all will be revealed" at The Game Awards. Pre-loading the app, which is fully titled The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 experience, will take up about 25 GB according to user reports. We still have no idea what it will look like or do once it's ready to launch, but at least we know we won't have to wait too much longer to find out, as The Game Awards are set to air on Thursday.

