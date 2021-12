Twitter's (TWTR) new CEO Parag Agrawal is young — just 37. But he's far from the youngest CEO and his S&P 500 stock far from the best. Four companies in the S&P 1500, including Meta Platforms (FB), Apollo Medical (AMEH) and ProPetro (PUMP), have CEOs who are as young as Agrawal, or younger, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. The S&P 1500 includes the S&P 500 in addition to small and mid-sized companies.

