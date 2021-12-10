ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

NWS: Warm and windy weather brings high fire danger

By Jessica Lane
Express-Star
Express-Star
 4 days ago
Pixabay

While the morning may have been cool with light rain, the afternoon is expected to be warm and gusty.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this combination, along with low humidity, will bring a high risk for fires today. A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. The NWS strongly advises against all outdoor burning and any activity that could lead to a fire.

In Chickasha, NWS has forecast a temperature high of 77 degrees with wind gusts as high as 40 mph possible.

The Grady County Fire Department posted a warning regarding the high fire danger:

“Extreme fire danger today something as simple as driving thru grass may start a fire that would spread rapidly with the high winds that are forecast today.”

NWS advises residents to avoid using welding equipment, driving on a flat tire, parking on dry grass, dragging chains behind a vehicle or throwing cigarettes out the window.

Express-Star

Express-Star

